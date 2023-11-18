Anantapur: Free rice benefits traders more than the poor

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : The originally subsidised rice scheme which graduated into a free rice scheme by the state governments has for all practical purposes degenerated into a self-defeating scheme, with its objectives thrown to the winds by a large section of beneficiaries.

At least 50 per cent of the beneficiaries, if not more, are selling away the rice supplied free of cost to them to kirana shops, rice traders and smugglers who are selling it to rice traders in neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states at Rs 10-15 per kg.

A section of the people is not consuming them as main food item but is using them for flour for idli and dosa making. Daily wage labourers are taking pride in purchasing and consuming Sona Masuri rice which cost around Rs 40 to Rs 60.

Santhosh Amma, a daily wage labourer talking to ‘The Hans India’ admits she is selling away her 40 kg rice to a rice collection agent at Rs 10 a kg. When asked what rice she consumes, she said promptly “Sona Masuri”, her face glittering with pride.

In Leninnagar, Kalakarula colony and in Pilligundla colony, the under-privileged people possessing white cards also are habituated to dispose of their free rice. By and large, the so-called weaker sections have developed a false prestige by competing with the lower middle-class in social strata. The government’s welfare bonanza too has given them extra confidence.

Tonnes of free rice is being diverted to private rice markets, hotels and restaurants for catering to idli and dosa making. Recently, vigilance officials of civil supplies department raided places in Tadipatri and Anantapur and seized tonnes of rice hoarded. They even seized lorries going to Karnataka and Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The state government despite knowing facts on the fate of the free rice, turning a blind eye to the happenings due to political compulsions. It may be recalled that the YSRCP government decided to grant free ration through public distribution system to all BPL families from January this year.

The decision was taken following the Centre’s decision to give free ration to the card holders covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) till December, 2023. While the Centre’s free ration is applicable only to cardholders covered under NFSA, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the civil supplies department to extend free ration benefit even to non-NFSA rice cardholders.