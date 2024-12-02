Live
Just In
Assorted hand-woven saris, handicrafts on display
The two-day-long handloom and handicraft exhibition ‘Vasantham’ commenced in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Visakhapatnam: The two-day-long handloom and handicraft exhibition ‘Vasantham’ commenced in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
Featured by the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh’s (CCAP), the stalls showcase traditional Indian arts, weaves, and crafts from various artisans.
With an aim to promote Indian handlooms and handicrafts, the CCAP has been conducting the fair for the past six years. Apart from clothes, the fair includes accessories, personal care, and home décor products for diverse age groups. Hand-woven saris, potli bags, handbags and footwear form a part of the collection.
For the first time in Vizag, Vasantham is showcasing the revived craft of Telangana’s Ghanpur cluster, which specialises in bobbin lacework, cross-stitch embroidery. The exhibition will remain open on December 2 (Monday) at Hotel Green Park from 10 am to 8 pm.