CM Ramesh exhorts party cadre to work with dedication

Anakapalli: BJP-TDP-JSP Anakapalli MP candidate CM Ramesh mentioned that those who strive hard for the party will get duly recognized.

Congratulating Tataiah Babu who was appointed as president of TDP in Anakapalli, he exhorted the party cadre to work in coordination with one another for the ensuing elections.

Underlining the role of party activists, Ramesh encouraged them to focus on making the alliance party win with a huge majority in all the

constituencies.

Former MLAs Pappala Chalapathi Rao, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and Ramunaidu, former MLC Naga Jagadish, among others, participated in this programme.