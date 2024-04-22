Live
- Tirumala: Vasanthotsavam commences
- All efforts on to boost voting percentage: Collector Pravin
- People have lost confidence in Chandrababu: Kakani
- Amit Shah to campaign in TS on April 25
- Malkajgiri devpt is possible only with BJP: Eatala
- NaMo is ‘social media’ PM, while RaGa is real leader: Jagga Reddy
- ‘Viksit Bharat’ only through ‘Modi Guarantee’: Kishan
- Shed hypocrisy on Hindutva
- 2,048 polling centres arranged
- CM Revanth to tour three constituencies today
Just In
CM Ramesh exhorts party cadre to work with dedication
Highlights
Anakapalli: BJP-TDP-JSP Anakapalli MP candidate CM Ramesh mentioned that those who strive hard for the party will get duly recognized.
Congratulating Tataiah Babu who was appointed as president of TDP in Anakapalli, he exhorted the party cadre to work in coordination with one another for the ensuing elections.
Underlining the role of party activists, Ramesh encouraged them to focus on making the alliance party win with a huge majority in all the
constituencies.
Former MLAs Pappala Chalapathi Rao, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and Ramunaidu, former MLC Naga Jagadish, among others, participated in this programme.
