CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate various facilities in Vizag tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on December 17 and inaugurate a host of development works.

On Friday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to reach the port city at 5 pm and later NAD junction to inaugurate the flyover along with six other works of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

From NAD junction, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Andhra University convention centre to attend a function.

Later, Jagan will inaugurate VUDA Park along with four other works of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Further, the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the marriage reception of the Vice-President's granddaughter before departing to Gannavaram from Visakhapatnam Airport at 7:55 pm.

Meanwhile, District Collector A Mallikarjuna instructed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements for the arrival of the Chief Minister. Accompanied by Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, the Collector visited airport, NAD flyover, VMRDA Park and other places and instructed officials to make necessary arrangements. GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha, Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy, RDO Penchala Kishore, among others, were present.