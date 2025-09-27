  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Coastal cleanup activity at RK Beach

Coastal cleanup activity at RK Beach
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: As part of ‘International Coastal Cleanup Day’, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) joined hands with the Indian Coast Guard for a...

Visakhapatnam: As part of ‘International Coastal Cleanup Day’, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) joined hands with the Indian Coast Guard for a beach cleanup activity organised at RK Beach on Friday.

Over 2,500 volunteers from corporate offices, schools and organisations teamed up to make the shores cleaner that stretched up to 5-km at the beach road. Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat participated in the event as chief guest, while district Collector MN Harendhira Prasad took part as a guest of honour. They stressed the need for community participation in conserving the resources and environment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick