Coastal cleanup activity at RK Beach

Visakhapatnam: As part of ‘International Coastal Cleanup Day’, Adani Gangavaram Port Limited (AGPL) joined hands with the Indian Coast Guard for a beach cleanup activity organised at RK Beach on Friday.
Over 2,500 volunteers from corporate offices, schools and organisations teamed up to make the shores cleaner that stretched up to 5-km at the beach road. Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat participated in the event as chief guest, while district Collector MN Harendhira Prasad took part as a guest of honour. They stressed the need for community participation in conserving the resources and environment.
