DRM supervises several infrastructural development projects

Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra conducted a comprehensive review meeting with the civil engineering department of Waltair Division on Sunday. The deliberations focused on infrastructural development projects, ongoing maintenance works, Amrit Bharat Station works, disaster management preparedness, and safety measures in boulder-fall prone areas.

DRM interacted closely with senior supervisors to assess ground-level measures and stressed upon the need for strict adherence to safety protocols. Prior to the meeting, DRM Lalit Bohra inaugurated the renovated conference hall of the civil engineering department and appreciated the upgraded facilities. Addressing the officers and staff, he reiterated that safety is the foremost priority of railways and called for teamwork, constant vigilance, and timely execution of duties to ensure smooth train operations.