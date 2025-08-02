Exchanging ideas to strengthen coastal security

Visakhapatnam: Focusingon the theme ‘strengthening coastal security through surveillance, technology and inter agency coordination’, a two-day national-level coastal security seminar was organised by Indian Coast Guard headquarters (Eastern Seaboard).

Held under the aegis of ADG Donny Michael, Coast Guard Commander (ES) and chairpersonship of Rajendra Kumar, secretary (border management)/

MHA, the seminar that concluded on August 1 aimed at holistic assessment of coastal security mechanisms, identification of issues encountered by coastal states/stakeholders and brainstorming sessions to derive measures to address shortcomings.

With an ever-increasing need for collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in ensuring coastal security of the nation, the coastal security construct has evolved considerably in the past decade.

Apart from ICG personnel, senior dignitaries and representatives from IB, customs, NCB, coastal security police of various states, ports, fisheries, etc., attended the seminar.As part of the event, seminar sessions, table top exercise and field visit to an ICG ship and coastal security operation centre were undertaken and participants interacted on issues related to various aspects of coastal security mechanism and the roadmap ahead.The platform saw exchange of ideas and steps towards integrating intelligence inputs and synergised action towards ensuring maritime security of the nation.