Godavari flood is receding

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Godavari river, which had been raging for the past few days and feared, is gradually calming down. As the flood coming from above decreases, the surge decreases. The water level reached 11.30 feet at 11 am on Monday and remained at the same level till 8 pm. At this time 9,16,846 cusecs of water are being released into the sea. At 8 p.m. on Monday, the water level at the barrage was recorded as 11.20 feet, and at this time 9.06 lakh cusecs are flowing downstream.

After that, the water level decreased almost every hour. At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, the water level at the barrage was reduced to 10 feet. The water discharged into the sea was recorded as 7048 lakh cusecs. At Bhadrachalam, the Godavari flood has receded considerably. At ten o'clock on Tuesday morning, the water level was recorded at 37.40 feet.

According to the current statistics, the flow of Godavari at Dowleswaram barrage is expected to return to normal by Tuesday evening, officials of the water resources department said.