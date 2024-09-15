Govt’s commitment to save VSP strong, say MLA, MP

Visakhapatnam: TDP state president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament M Sribharat said that they will not allow privatisation or closure of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) under any circumstances and if such a situation comes, they will resign from their posts and fight for the VSP.

Giving assurance to the employees, who are worried about the condition of the VSP that is deteriorating day by day, at the relay hunger strike camp here on Saturday, the MP and the MLA made it clear that the TDP would not allow the sale of the VSP.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP mentioned that he had discussed with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed the financial resources regarding the plant. He assured that he would extend his support to the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee struggles until the privatisation move is rolled back.

The MP informed that he would strive hard to help operate the VSP with its full capacity and had brought the present situation to the notice of the Union government. State president Palla Srinivas mentioned that the alliance government is fighting with commitment to protect the plant.

During the meeting, the trade union leaders brought several issues to their attention. Mainly that 3,000 people working as contract workers should be fired soon. They informed that the Union government is forcing about 2,000 permanent employees to take voluntary retirement and 500 permanent workers will be sent to other industries.

Union leaders D Adinarayana, Mantri Rajasekhar, J Ayodhya Ramu, U Rama Swamy and V Srinivasa Rao explained that the contract workers in the plant are facing difficulties without getting their salary since the last four months and the salaries of the permanent employees have not been received till now.

TDP Visakha district president Gandi Babji, local corporators Bonda Jagan, Lella Koteswara Rao, struggle committee representatives

were present.