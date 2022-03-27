Green flag for Vizag rail zone

Visakhapatnam: Railway Minister Ashwini Viashnaw has said the new South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone, headquartered at Visakhapatnam, has been officially approved by the Central Government.

The proposed zone, which was promised by the Centre after AP bifurcation, has been commissioned in 2019. Though Rs 170 crore has been allocated for setting up SCoR in the 2020-21 Union Budget, the operational works have not commenced yet.

When asked about the same by BJP MLA GVL Narasimha Rao, the Union Minister has positively replied and mentioned that the SCoR zone will get on track soon.

Vaishnaw also mentioned that the location for the construction of SCoR head office has also been finalised, Further, he directed the officials to speed up the process of a land survey, office layout planning, staff quarters planning, and other works.

Post the reorganization of East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South Central Railway (SCR) zones, the new South Coast Railway zone was sanctioned with its headquarters in Visakhapatnam.