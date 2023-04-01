Visakhapatnam: Gurukulam girls make Vizag proud

A team of girls from Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam Centre of Excellence, Madhurawada could hardly contain their excitement as they came to know that their achievement found a place in the Telugu Book of Records. While K Pravallika, a Class X student, recalled the periodic table in the shortest duration of 18 seconds, V Harshita, a Class VIII student, could tell the periodic table with atomic weights in 55 seconds. Another rare feat was achieved by Class VII student T Kusuma Pavani Kumari as she recited 100 to 1 in reverse sequence that too in 38 seconds.





Joining the team, Class VI student B Dhanyusri is adept in reading out 1 to 100 in three languages Telugu, English and Hindi in 1 minute 47 seconds, while Ch Chitra from Class V could quickly read out alphabets in reverse order within three seconds. When asked to repeat the feat, the students took pride in exhibiting their expertise one after the other.





Interestingly, the teacher and mentor who trained the girls in achieving the endeavour also gained a place in the Telugu Book of Records. Physical Science Teacher of the Gurukulam T Rambabu could recall the periodic table within 37 seconds. "A teacher should lead by example and that's what I tried doing for them. The students have been given 15 days of training. A lot of students took part in it. However, five students stood out in the end," explains Rambabu.





Appreciating the students and the teacher for their concerted efforts, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna gave away appreciation certificates to them. Earlier, Pravallika was one of the three-member-team who secured top 10 rank in the ATL Marathon 2020 for designing a safety device for women. Principal of the Gurukulam T Nagamani and district coordinating officer S Roopavathi mention that the girls studying in the institution not only evince keen interest in studies but also possess a good grasping power.



