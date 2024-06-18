HM sets strict timeline to make AP ganja-free

Visakhapatnam: In her very first exclusive interview, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha told The Hans India that the focus will be on top three priorities of eliminating ganja, safeguarding women and protecting land from getting encroached.

She assures that she has set a strict timeline to bring in transformation in Andhra Pradesh which has been badly administered by the YSRCP. “At any cost, change is bound to happen in three months. The system is going to be back on track as the crime rate is going to come down substantially and the state is going to be much safer,” the home minister exudes confidence.

In addition to forming a special task force to curb transportation of cannabis, the home minister says that the count of de-addiction centres will be increased from a mere three where about 30 persons are getting treated at the moment.

“Why can’t we dedicate a block at King George Hospital for a de-addiction centre? Besides, awareness drives at school-level, educational campaigns at tribal region will be given equal importance to dissuade tribals from cultivating cannabis. Plus, the concentration is on curbing eve-teasing as well at various points,” explains Anitha, who is known to respond to her political rivals in a bold and fierce manner.

Stressing on the need to cut down the source for ganja elimination, Anitha says that steps are on to capture satellite visuals through drones. “Technology will be utilised to eradicate cannabis cultivation. Soon, a toll-free number will be introduced for citizen participation. The identity of those who give information on ganja transportation will be kept confidential and they will receive prize money as well,” she shares.

Cautioning the police department, the Home Minister stresses that there is no ‘safe’ game but only ‘straight’ game in the new government. With a vision to bring down crime rate in the state and make Andhra Pradesh a safe and secure state, Anitha confirms that she will not spare any person involved in crime and action would be taken against them irrespective of their political affiliation. In the pretext of making Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, the Home Minister points out that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy converted the city into a ‘ganja’ capital. “Following strict timelines, steps will be taken to make Vizag a ganja-free destination and AP free of its transportation. Things will soon be streamlined,” adds Anitha.