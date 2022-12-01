HSL completes normal refit ahead of schedule

Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) achieved another milestone of completing normal refit of INS Astradharini 21 days ahead of schedule.

The vessel was handed over to the Indian Navy on Thursday. The project was awarded to HSL on a competitive basis among stringent competition from public and private yards.

Incidentally, HSL has completed refit on the same vessel ahead of schedule in 2019 as well. This stands as a testimony that HSL has consistently been completing refits on or ahead of the schedule for the last two years. Last year, the HSL completed refits of 17 ships. Of which, 15 were on or ahead of the schedule.

On successful completion of refit of INS Astradharini, Patel Engineering Works (PEW), an MSME, played a crucial role and PEW continues to work with HSL in several other projects. CMD of HSL Cmde (Retd) Hemant Khatri said that it was made possible due to the support of the Indian Navy, ecosystem at ENC and experienced MSMEs available in Visakhapatnam.