INS Sumedha on an extended range operational deployment

Visakhapatnam: INS Sumedha is on an extended range operational deployment and is currently operating in the Atlantic Ocean along the West Coast of Africa.

During this period, INS Sumedha, operated in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG), is undertaking a 31-day anti-piracy patrol. This is the second such patrol being undertaken by the Indian Navy in the crucial maritime region.

The maiden GoG anti-piracy patrol was undertaken by INS Tarkash in Sep–Oct 22. The region is critical for India’s national interests as it is an important source for India’s energy requirements.

INS Sumedha’s deployment also ensured enhancing navy-to-navy connect with regional navies including Senegal, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Angola and Namibia. The deployment was used to further the capability of the regional partners through joint training undertaken by the ships’ crew. Another highlight of the deployment was the ship's participation in the maiden India-EU Joint Exercise in the GoG.

INS Sumedha’s operational deployment to a crucial geographical region of immense relevance to India has ensured the national interests are further bolstered.