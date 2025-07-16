Learning languages has its own advantage, says YLP

Visakhapatnam: National president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad emphasised that no language will be imposed on any state and the three-language formula as outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be an advantage for wider acceptance.

At a media conference held here on Tuesday, he appreciated Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan for encouraging people to learn Hindi as the third language. “Even as the rest of the languages in the constitution are given equal importance, learning Hindi has its own advantage,” Mr. Lakshmi Prasad stressed.

Recalling how actors like MGR, Jayalalitha and Rajinikanth had picked up the local language honing their Tamil-speaking skills even as they were not native of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Lakshmi Prasad said that TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao learnt Hindi at 60 years of age. “Apparently, learning a new language is beneficial to the people and the language per se will not derive any benefit out of it,” he reiterated.

The National president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad stated that there is no need to create a language row as several states express concern over making Hindi mandatory in non-Hindi speaking regions. He suggested people go through the NEP-2020 document thoroughly before coming to any conclusion.