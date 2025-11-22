More time needed to resolve objections from farmers: Dy Speaker

Visakhapatnam: Twoyears are required to resolve objections received from farmers on land-related revenue issues and a report will be submitted to the government to take a legal decision, said Legislative Assembly Petition Committee chairman and Deputy Speaker K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

Explaining the challenges associated with a comprehensive land reserve survey and proposals made by the committee to resolve them to the officials at a review meeting held here on Friday, he said the committee suggested the need to increase one-year time limit for resolving objections raised by the farmers at tahsildar level in resurvey to two years.

He opined that if the one-year time limit is exceeded, farmers have to approach civil courts and it has come to their attention that a number of farmers have been facing difficulties due to it. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju said that steps will be considered to bring the proposal to the notice of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration and implement it at the earliest.

The Legislative Assembly Petition Committee chairman said that even though the government issued orders at district collectors’ level to resolve private land disputes, no executive order has been issued regarding the same so far.

He said he will discuss with the higher authorities to ensure its immediate implementation. “The comprehensive land survey process undertaken as part of the revenue records clearance process should be completed in a transparent manner,” he underlined.

Sharing statistics, director of the survey settlements and land records R Kurmanath said that till now the survey has been completed in 6,688 villages. “About 7 lakh objections have been received. Among them, 3 lakh are complicated,” the director informed, adding that about 2 lakh objections were resolved and another 2 lakh objections will be resolved by December 31. Further, he stated that 4,400 complaints are pending in the courts.

Deputy secretary of the Assembly Raj Kumar, district collector M N Harendhira Prasad, joint collector K Mayur Ashok, TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLAs Konathala Ramakrishna, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, among others, participated in the review meeting.