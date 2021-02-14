X
Naval personnel get vaccinated

Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief and ENC Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain being administered Covid-19 vaccine at INHS Kalyani
Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief and ENC Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain being administered Covid-19 vaccine at INHS Kalyani 

Highlights

Covid-19 vaccination drive for the Naval personnel of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) commenced in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam: Covid-19 vaccination drive for the Naval personnel of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) commenced in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

As a part of the largest immunisation programme, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC, Vice-Admiral Atul Kumar Jain led the vaccination drive by receiving the first dose of vaccine at INHS Kalyani. The vaccination campaign will continue till the frontline workers of the ENC are covered.

Meanwhile, administration of the second dose of vaccine to all the healthcare workers of the ENC is also underway.

