New Cabinet will not benefit people: BJP

Visakhapatnam: There would be no benefit to the people of Andhra Pradesh even as the new ministers join the state cabinet, pointed out BJP MLC PVN Madhav. Speaking to the media here on Monday, the MLC said that previously five Deputy Chief Ministers in the state did not do anything for their districts and even to their constituencies.

Madhav asked what was the use of nominating chairmen for community-based corporations if their purpose was not served? Referring to the protests of the YSRCP leaders after the cabinet reshuffle, the MLC said such an agitation was never seen before. Madhav demanded that the new ministers of the state should have powers at least now.

He said thousands of acres were used for cultivation with the support of Sarada River. But, of the 81 groynes of the river, 56 were washed away and they could be repaired at a cost of Rs.20 crore, Madhav informed.

Further, he added that the canals were not constructed even after the project was completed at Tarakarama Reservoir at Madugula.

He said the BJP's 'Jalam Kosam Uttarandhra Jana Poru Yatra' was a success and not a single project was identified as completed in North Andhra during the yatra. He said even small projects were not progressing well. The MLC demanded the establishment of the Ministry of minor irrigation. He appealed to the new ministers from North Andhra to focus on the incomplete projects in their respective districts.