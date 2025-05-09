No connection in recent attack on Karachiwala store

Visakhapatnam: BJP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president MMN Parasurama Raju mentioned that neither the BJP nor the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha had any connection with the recent attack on Karachiwala store located at Siripuram.

Speaking at a media conference along with BJYM district president Dhoni Nagaraju at the store here on Thursday, the district president stated that the owners of Karachiwala departmental store used to live in an area called Karachi on the banks of the Sindhu River before the country gained independence.

Later, they migrated to Visakhapatnam and settled here and are running the departmental store. However, they have no connection with Pakistan, he added. BJYM state vice president Dorepalli Dilip Naidu, state spokesperson Konda Prasad, district general secretary Korada Sai Sudarshan and G Rohit were present.