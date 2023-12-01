Live
- Hombale Producer Vijay celebrates after watching the trailer of Salaar
- AP CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena conducts review with collectors on pending issues on voter list
- Calcutta HC refuses to intervene in religious festival involving sacrifice of 10,000 goats
- Calcutta HC expresses ire over lack of ED-CBI coordination in Bengal school job case probe
- 'Sometimes social activists are actually pushed by some biz entities', SC refuses PIL on app-based aggregators
- Delhi HC raises concern over rising incidents of abduction, assault on minor girls under the guise of marriage
- Atal Dulloo takes over as J&K chief secretary
- Here are the sequel details of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’
- Researchers harness AI to map visual functions in brain
- 'No need for concern': K'taka DyCM Shivakumar on bomb threats emails
Just In
Op demo in Vizag likely to be rescheduled as IN gears up for HADR ops
The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ and cross the Eastern coast between North Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on December 3rd and 4th.
Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ and cross the Eastern coast between North Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on December 3rd and 4th.
The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has put all personnel and platforms on high state of readiness and is prepared to undertake any Humanitarian Relief and Disaster Relief Operations when the need arises.
Considering the safety aspects of a large number of spectators, naval assets and personnel involved in the complex naval demonstrations planned as a part of ‘Navy Day’ celebrations, a few Navy Day activities such as Op Demo and the C-in-C's 'at- home' function in Visakhapatnam may be rescheduled based on the weather condition.
Meanwhile, all Naval Area Commanders have carried out preparatory activities to mitigate the effects of the cyclone and are in constant liaison with the state administrations to render assistance as and when required.
As a part of the preparedness, flood relief teams and diving teams have been kept standby to augment the existing resources. Indian Naval ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, diving teams, medical personnel to render assistance in the affected areas along the East Coast.
Naval aircraft have also been kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega in Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial survey, casualty evacuation and airdrop of relief material depending on the requirement.