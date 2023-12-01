Op demo in Vizag likely to be rescheduled as IN gears up for HADR ops

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ and cross the Eastern coast between North Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on December 3rd and 4th.

The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has put all personnel and platforms on high state of readiness and is prepared to undertake any Humanitarian Relief and Disaster Relief Operations when the need arises.

Considering the safety aspects of a large number of spectators, naval assets and personnel involved in the complex naval demonstrations planned as a part of ‘Navy Day’ celebrations, a few Navy Day activities such as Op Demo and the C-in-C's 'at- home' function in Visakhapatnam may be rescheduled based on the weather condition.

Meanwhile, all Naval Area Commanders have carried out preparatory activities to mitigate the effects of the cyclone and are in constant liaison with the state administrations to render assistance as and when required.

As a part of the preparedness, flood relief teams and diving teams have been kept standby to augment the existing resources. Indian Naval ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks, diving teams, medical personnel to render assistance in the affected areas along the East Coast.

Naval aircraft have also been kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega in Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial survey, casualty evacuation and airdrop of relief material depending on the requirement.