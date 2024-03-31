Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena chief meets TDP constituency in-charge Varma

Rajamahendravaram : Anotable development took place in Pithapuram constituency on Saturday. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan who is contesting from the constituency in the ensuing polls, met former MLA and TDP constituency in-charge SVSN Varma.

It may be recalled that Varma was initially upset after the Pithapuram seat was allotted to the Jana Sena as part of the seat sharing arrangement of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. However, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu asked Varma to meet him. At the meeting, Naidu pacified Varma.

On Saturday after alighting from helicopter at Gollaprolu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan went straight to the residence of Varma at Donthamuru and sought the latter’s support and cooperation to ensure his victory in the ensuing polls.

Though the visit to the ex-MLA’s house was not in his schedule, the Jana Sena chief wanted to meet Varma first after he arrived in Pithapuram constituency. Pawan has acknowledged that Varma had sacrificed the seat for him.

Later speaking to the media, Varma made it clear that he would take the responsibility of ensuring the victory of Pawan with a big majority in Pithapuram.

The JSP chief reached the residence of TDP constituency in-charge SVSN Varma at Dontamuru village on Saturday afternoon. Pawan came to Pithapuram for the first time after being announced as the JSP candidate for the Pithapuram constituency as part of the alliance. The leaders and activists of the three parties TDP, JSP and BJP resolved to work for the success of the alliance candidate in Pithapuram.

