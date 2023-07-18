SKU 21st Convocation: Education equips students with tools for a bright future says Guv Abdul Nazeer

Anantapur: Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Monday inaugurated the 21st convocation of Sri Krishna Devaraya University by lighting the lamp to mark the occasion.

Addressing a galaxy of participants including students, teaching faculty and parents of awardees of degrees at the Bhuvanavijayam Auditorium in the campus, Abdul Nazeer said, “I firmly believe that education is the most powerful weapon, which empowers us, shapes our thoughts and equips us with the tools to create a brighter future and to change the world. As you receive your degrees today, remember that this is not the end of your learning journey, but rather the beginning of a lifelong quest for knowledge. Be bold in your pursuits, dare to dream big and always remain steadfast in your determination. Embrace failure as a steppingstone to success and never be afraid to take risks.”

Quoting Bharata Ratna Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, former President of India, who said, “Success is not measured solely by material wealth or professional accomplishments.

True success lies in how you touch the lives of others, how you uplift those around you and how you contribute to the progress of humanity.”

He maintained that the world is facing significant challenges -from climate change and technological advancements to social inequality and global pandemic. It is your responsibility as the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow, to address these issues with compassion, empathy and a sense of global citizenship.

Distinguished chief guest and orator of today’s convocation Dr Mahantesh GK, President of Cricket Association for the Blind in India, Prof M Rama Krishna Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Sri Krishna Devaraya University, Learned Members of the Executive Council and Academic Senate, Deans of Faculties, Principals of University Colleges, teaching and non-teaching staff participated.