Students come up with innovative projects at expo

Visakhapatnam: Vignan’sInstitute of Information Technology organised a unique programme under the banner of ‘EPL-IGNITE-2K25’ here on Friday. The programme was organised for students of classes 7 to 10 at Pratibha Vidyalayam in Sabbavaram by the students of Electronics and Communication Engineering of Duvvada.

The programme was conducted in three parts, including electronic component expo, poster presentation and live project expo.

Prototype projects created by B Tech third year students were displayed at the venue.

Energy efficient escalators, water quality monitoring through smart devices, automatic plant watering systems, robotics, automation and low cost electronic measuring device projects drew the attention of the visitors.

The programme not only became a platform for innovative thinking among students but also served as a stage for learning school students. A total of 60 B.Tech students, 240 school students, teachers and faculty of the institution participated in the event.

College Principal J Sudhakar and Rector V Madhusudhan Rao congratulated the students, the convener and the ECE head of the department for organising the event.

Convener M Karuna, associate professor B Bharani and HOD of ECE department Uma Maheswari were present.