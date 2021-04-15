Tika Utsav starts off in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: As Visakhapatnam district receives 55,000 vaccine doses, Tika Utsav starts off at 160 secretariats on Wednesday.

Sharing details with The Hans India, District Immunisation Officer S Jeevan Rani says that the district received 15,000 Covaxin and 40,000 Covishield vaccines.

Amid a growing number of cases in Visakhapatnam, health officials say the demand for the vaccine has seen an equal rise. "Thanks to the increased awareness level, people are now coming forward to get the jab voluntarily. With the stocks arriving, the district commenced Tika Utsav on Wednesday," says P S Surya Narayana, District Medical and Health Officer.

At present, the Covid-19 vaccines are being administered at 160 secretariats across the district. "Once we get enough stocks, the primary health centres and the area health centres will also chip in for the massive vaccination drive," adds Dr Surya Narayana.

By evening, about 52,000 people got vaccinated in the district on the day-one of the Utsav. "The vaccination drive will continue as soon as we receive further doses," add the health officials.

With an intention to inoculate a large number of eligible people against Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the four-day-long mega vaccination Utsav.

Since Visakhapatnam suffered from depleting stock of vials, the district rolled out the Utsav three days later.

Visakhapatnam has so far received close to 4.25 lakh vaccines, while about 4.05 lakh got vaccinated thus far.