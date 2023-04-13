Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste arrives in Vizag, to hold meetings with VSP workers

Union Minister of State for Steel and Urban Development Faggan Singh Kulaste reached Visakhapatnam a while ago. He reached Visakhapatnam airport in a special flight for participating in many programs in Vizag while BJP leaders gave him a warm welcome.



The Union Minister will meet with the management of the steel plant shortly and review the latest situation. Later, various issues will be discussed with the representatives of the respective labour unions belonging to the steel plant.

It is known that there are three directors from Telangana Singareni went to the Vizag Steel Plant and held discussions with the representatives there, and now the union minister of state Faggan Singh Kulaste came to Visakhapatnam.

The minister's visit has gained importance in the wake of agitations by steel workers' unions. Already many issues are coming to the fore on the 'bid' to provide capital resources for steel. The comments made by the leaders of various parties lead to criticism and counter-criticism.