Vijayawada: Retired RTC employees to get increased pension

Vijayawada : Following the initiative taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy APSRTC employees have been made eligible to draw higher pension, said Minister for Transport Pinipe Viswarupu.



He said around 10,200 retired RTC employees will get the benefit of increased pension. The Minister said that though RTCs of several States including Telangana applied to PF Fund Trust for increased pension, the APSRTC employees secured the benefit of increased pension due to the initiative of the Chief Minister.

Speaking to mediapersons at YSRCP State office on Thursday, the Minister said the RTC employees who were getting pension between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 will now get the increased pension between Rs 15,000 and Rs 40,000.

He said that the YSRCP government merged RTC with the State government and wages to the tune of Rs 10,570 crore have been paid so far.

Stating that the State government has been implementing several welfare schemes for the benefit of RTC employees, the Minister said that 858 people were recruited under compassionate grounds. The employees are covered with an accident insurance of Rs 40 lakh, he said. So far 390 families availed the insurance scheme.

The Minister said the volunteers system introduced by the YSRCP government received appreciation from all over the country.

Referring to the comments made the TDP and Jana Sena Party on the volunteers, Viswaroop questioned why the TDP and Jana Sena parties have failed to announce the abolition of volunteers system if they came to power.