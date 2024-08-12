Visakha MLC By-Election Nominations Deadline Tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: The deadline for submitting nominations for the MLC by-election in Visakhapatnam’s local bodies is set to close on August 13. As the final date approaches, political activity intensifies, with various candidates emerging in the fray.

The current alliance is preparing to make its move, with Baira Dilip Chakraborty's name surfacing as a potential candidate. An official announcement regarding the candidate is expected later today.

In the meantime, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) has declared Former Minister Botsa Satyanarayana as its nominee for the by-election. Additionally, Telugu Shakti President B.V. Ram and AP Unemployment JAC State President Samak Hemanta Kumar are reportedly considering their own bids for the position.

With the deadline fast approaching, the political landscape in Visakhapatnam is all set for significant developments.