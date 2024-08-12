Live
- India’s technical consumer goods market logs 11 pc value growth in Jan-June period
- Tribute to Teaching: Ideas to Celebrate Teachers' Day this Year
- South Korea, Turkey renew currency swap deal for 3 years
- India’s active pharmaceutical ingredients industry to grow 7-8 pc in FY25
- Adani Group Shares Slide Amid Fresh Allegations By Hindenburg Research, SEBI Defends Chairperson
- Green Solutions conference held
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Clan Set Star in Hindi Adaptation of Mufasa: The Lion King
- Oppn conspiracy to cause financial instability: BJP
- ITI-Berhampur sets new record for girls’ intake
- Buy iPhone 15 for Rs 14,401 Less on Flipkart: Here's How
Just In
Visakha MLC By-Election Nominations Deadline Tomorrow
The deadline for submitting nominations for the MLC by-election in Visakhapatnam’s local bodies is set to close on August 13.
Visakhapatnam: The deadline for submitting nominations for the MLC by-election in Visakhapatnam’s local bodies is set to close on August 13. As the final date approaches, political activity intensifies, with various candidates emerging in the fray.
The current alliance is preparing to make its move, with Baira Dilip Chakraborty's name surfacing as a potential candidate. An official announcement regarding the candidate is expected later today.
In the meantime, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) has declared Former Minister Botsa Satyanarayana as its nominee for the by-election. Additionally, Telugu Shakti President B.V. Ram and AP Unemployment JAC State President Samak Hemanta Kumar are reportedly considering their own bids for the position.
With the deadline fast approaching, the political landscape in Visakhapatnam is all set for significant developments.