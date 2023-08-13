Visakhapatnam: Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy warns RGV of dire consequences

Visakhapatnam : TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy warned that filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma will face dire consequences if the TDP is shown on a lighter note in his forthcoming movie.

Speaking at a media conference held here on Saturday at the party office, Satyanarayana Murthy said, “We have seen several celebrities in the film industry, but never saw a director like Ram Gopal Varma who has animal instincts.”

The former minister said that people do not like Ram Gopal Varma as he has no inhibitions at all. He alleged that RGV is releasing a movie ‘Vyuham’ to gain appreciation from the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy picturising him as a great personality. He questioned the film director on who gave him permission to use NTR’s portrait in his movie.

The TDP former minister demanded the censor board to halt the clearance certificate of RGV’s movie and its release in theatres. If it is released in cinemas, he warned the TDP would stage sit-in protests at the theatres.