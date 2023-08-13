Live
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Varahi Yatra: Pawan to hold a public meeting at Gajuwaka today
- Spirituality and Empowerment: Encouraging Human Potential and Self-Realisation
- The Power of Preventive Care: Taking Charge of Your Health and Well-being’
- Social Consciousness: Why Do We Have Rituals?
- Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts in Northern Part Of The Capital As Police Raid Gambling Den
- Haryana Government Takes Action Against Gram Panchayats Restricting Muslim Entry, Showcause Notices Issued
- Andhra Pradesh: Search operation continues for Leopard at Tirumala
- Shocking Crime: Haryana Schoolgirl Abducted And Gang-Raped; Police Apprehend 3 Suspects
- NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projects
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy warns RGV of dire consequences
Alleges that filmmaker is releasing a movie ‘Vyuham’ to gain appreciation from Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy portraying him as a great personality
Visakhapatnam : TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy warned that filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma will face dire consequences if the TDP is shown on a lighter note in his forthcoming movie.
Speaking at a media conference held here on Saturday at the party office, Satyanarayana Murthy said, “We have seen several celebrities in the film industry, but never saw a director like Ram Gopal Varma who has animal instincts.”
The former minister said that people do not like Ram Gopal Varma as he has no inhibitions at all. He alleged that RGV is releasing a movie ‘Vyuham’ to gain appreciation from the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy picturising him as a great personality. He questioned the film director on who gave him permission to use NTR’s portrait in his movie.
The TDP former minister demanded the censor board to halt the clearance certificate of RGV’s movie and its release in theatres. If it is released in cinemas, he warned the TDP would stage sit-in protests at the theatres.