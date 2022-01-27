Visakhapatnam: Durga Nagar! A hassle-free colony

Visakhapatnam: Durga Nagar near Naidu Thota gives a clean picture as far as sanitation maintenance is concerned.



Be it roads, drains and sanitation, the colony looks quite clean. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has facilitated basic amenities in the locality.

Much before, CC roads were laid in the neighbourhood. Similarly, UGD and pipelines for drinking water were also facilitated long back.

The patchworks were done after laying of the UGD and pipelines in the neighbourhood. "Currently, there is no issue pertaining to roads or drains or sanitation in the colony. Since the people here get affected with mosquito-borne diseases, taking up fogging exercise at frequent intervals will help us lead a healthy life," opines Srinivas, a resident of the locality.

Except in a few stretches that call for minor drain and road repair works, the entire Durga Nagar paints a hassle-free picture.

A part of the BRTS road runs through the colony. This particular stretch, the colony people say, is in a bad shape. Residents say that this road needs to be laid properly so that they can commute safe.

When ward corporator RaparthiKanna was contacted, he assured that proposals were made to take up repair works of the colony roads and drains. "Soon, they will be grounded," the corporator told The Hans India.

Except a few issues, residents of Durga Nagar mention that the locality offers a conducive ambience for them to reside.

Delete Edit A well-laid road in the colony Dilapidated drain in the neighbourhood



