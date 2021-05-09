Visakhapatnam: Fire erupted due to short circuit

Visakhapatnam: Fire erupted from Union Bank at Poorna Market here on Sunday.

Fire extinguishers rushed to the spot and doused the fire immediately as the locals alerted them.

According to the preliminary reports, short circuit is said to be the reason for the accident.

The bank staff heaved a sigh of relief as the cash stored is said to be safe despite the fire mishap happened close to this area of the premises.

Fortunately, no one was injured as the bank was closed on Sunday. However, the extent of loss is yet to be ascertained.