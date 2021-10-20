Visakhapatnam: IDSAP hosts three-day training on capacity building

Visakhapatnam: The Institute for Development Studies Andhra Pradesh (IDSAP) in Visakhapatnam organised a three-day training programme on capacity building at Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE) from Tuesday.

With an objective to upgrade statistical skills by learning appropriate use of various statistical packages, the training aims at bringing out most effective, qualitative inferences for the policy advocacy.

About 20 social scientists, faculty members, researchers representing various institutions such as AU, GITAM, Dr L Bullayya College, etc., took part in the programme inaugurated by former chairman of NSSO R Radhakrishna. Department of Analytics, GITAM M Kamakshiah is the resource person for the training that concludes on October 21.

Director of IDSAP S Galab, Registrar E Nagabhushana Rao, among others were present at the inaugural.