Visakhapatnam: INS Airavat Rescues Fishing Boat

INS Airavat rendering assistance to a fishing boat in distress
Highlights

Based on the distress call received from fishing boat Saleth Matha II off Car Nicobar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands late on Saturday night, INS Airavat immediately proceeded towards the distressed fishing boat at a maximum speed and rendered assistance.

Visakhapatnam: Based on the distress call received from fishing boat Saleth Matha II off Car Nicobar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands late on Saturday night, INS Airavat immediately proceeded towards the distressed fishing boat at a maximum speed and rendered assistance.

The ship, on deployment for Operation Samudra Setu-II, is presently towing the fishing boat to the nearest harbour for shelter.

The fishing boat with seven crew members, based at Port Blair, was drifting off Car Nicobar due to a major defect in the gearbox on July 29.

Gusting winds beyond 25 knots, heavy swell and intermittent rains due to active South-West monsoon in the region made the connecting up the towing arrangements task extremely challenging.

