Visakhapatnam: New wing for NCC cadets

Visakhapatnam: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate sanctioned a senior wing (boys and girls) to GITAM Deemed to be University. The wing was facilitated with an intake of 80 cadets and an aim to motivate students towards nation building, NCC Officer Major B Sreenivasa Rao said. This is the fifth wing at the campus, he informed.

GITAM NCC has strength of more than 450 cadets. Of which, 130 cadets are of army girls. It comprises two divisions – senior division for boys and senior wing for girls.

A total of 600 NCC cadets received 'C' certificate, while four cadets participated in International Youth Exchange Programmes. Five of them were selected by Indian Navy. They participated in several annual training camps, combined annual training camps, national integration camps in Andhra Pradesh and other states. Vice-Chancellor of the institution K Sivaramakrishna said the platform aids in the overall development of the students in all spheres.