Visakhapatnam: Nursing students observe lamp lighting ceremony

GITAM nursing students light lamps as a mark of commitment towards their profession
GITAM nursing students light lamps as a mark of commitment towards their profession

Highlights

The lamp lighting ceremony of nursing students of GITAM showcased their commitment towards the profession.

Visakhapatnam: The lamp lighting ceremony of nursing students of GITAM showcased their commitment towards the profession.

The ceremony formally recognises the students' entry into the nursing profession as the lamp symbolises the light that a nurse becomes to her patients and as a symbol of hope and comfort to those suffering. Students lit lamps as a mark of their commitment and took the nursing pledge marking the occasion on Monday.

The nursing students received the light from Pro vice-chancellor of the institution CV Rao. He said that like medical education ethics were equally important in nursing. He informed that the nursing profession is gaining importance with global opportunities.

Institute of Nursing principal Dr Kanakalakshmi informed that the institution is offering UG and PG programmes in nursing with the permission of Nursing Council of India.

Students performed various cultural programmes representing their states.

