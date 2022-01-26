Visakhapatnam: Police vigilance needs to be intensified in colony

Visakhapatnam: Abutting the main road, Ganesh Nagar at NAD draws miscreants from other localities.

Residents say that their presence turns out to be extremely inconvenient for them.

A small wall that runs along the drain is the meeting point for the miscreants who gather at frequent intervals. Teasing the passers-by, drinking alcohol and passing comments are some of their daily activities that annoy the people residing here. When the nuisance gets out of control, residents dial 100 to take action against the miscreants. Though they disappear for a while, their presence could not be completely eliminated. Residents here seek a concrete solution for the problem.

Colony people demand intensified police vigilance in the locality to place a check on the miscreants frequenting the place.

About 250 families reside in the neighbourhood which is close to NAD flyover. Though the neighbourhood is armed with basic amenities, patchworks for the dug up roads are yet to be carried out.

The 50-year-old locality has no community hall. But earlier, colony association members and residents had built 'Sri Pramadha Uma Visweswara Kumara Swamy' temple. However, over the years, the temple gained popularity by drawing devotees from across various places. Eventually, the shrine came under the ambit of the Endowments department.

Residents here demand improvement of sanitation in the area. "An open drain that runs along Ganesh Nagar needs maintenance. Frequent fogging and clearing of sewage blocks have to be looked into," says A Bhaskar Rao, a resident.

At the end of the colony, a concrete drain needs to be built. Currently, the sewage gets stagnated in this part of the neighbourhood, emanating a foul smell. In addition, garbage is also dumped in the place, making it a breeding ground for mosquitoes.