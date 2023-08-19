Visakhapatnam Port Authority plans to organise roadshow on August 23

Visakhapatnam : As part of ‘Global Maritime India Summit-2023’ (GIMS) to be held in New Delhi from October 17 to 19, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is organising a roadshow as a prelude to the ensuing event.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is hosting the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit-2023 (GIMS 2023) from 17 to 19 October in New Delhi. The flagship event, hosted in association with FICCI, aims at propelling the Indian maritime economy by promoting global and regional partnership and facilitating investments.

The platform aims at bringing key stakeholders from the maritime industry to explore opportunities, discuss challenges and promote global investments duly serving as a global platform for the Indian and international maritime community. As a curtain raiser of the event, Visakhapatnam Port Authority is organising a road show on August 23 at Hotel Novotel. The event is scheduled to begin in Visakhapatnam from 10 am to 1 pm. Eminent shipping agents, Stevedores, C&F agents, PPP operators, maritime board members, etc., would participate in the roadshow and discuss various developmental activities concerning the maritime sector followed by the three-day summit being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in New Delhi.

The three-day summit is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with globally renowned industry players and experts. Commemorating this event, Visakhapatnam Port Authority is exhibiting a stall to showcase the prominence of the port, on-going developmental activities, future plans and facilities available duly emphasising the firms to actively invest for betterment of business opportunities in the maritime sector.