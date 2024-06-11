Visakhapatnam South MLA-elect vows to fulfil poll promises

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed on all fronts during YSRCP’s rule in the last five years and it is the reason why the people gave such a mandate in the General Elections-2024, pointed out Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA-elect Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the MLA-elect mentioned that people will not elect a leader who presses the button. “The NDA won with a huge majority as it is clear that people wanted both welfare and development,” he stated.

There was no value for ministers in the YSRCP government as the cadre was looked down upon by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Also, it was involved in a number of scams such as sand and liquor. “There are a number of irregularities in Andhra University. It is better that the Vice-Chancellor stays away from the campus as he converted it into the YSRCP party office,” Vamsi Krishna criticised.

Speaking about the local challenges, the MLA-elect said issues from Jagadamba Junction to Poorna Market will be resolved at the earliest. The drainage system in the south constituency will be revamped. All the promises made by the BJP-TDP-JSP will be fulfilled, he assured.