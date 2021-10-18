Visakhapatnam: Waltair Railway Sports Complex gets additional facilities

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Railway Sports Complex got additional facilities with the commissioning of an annexe building and a second boxing ring. The new facilities were inaugurated by president of East Coast Railway Women's welfare organisation (ECoRWWO) Parijata Satpathy in the presence of : Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Anup Kumar Satpathy, vice president of ECoRWWO Kalpana Gupta, ADRM Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Sports Officer Pradeep Yadav along with other members of the ECoRWWO.

Speaking on the occasion, ECoRWWO president Parijata Satpathy said the world class facilities at Railway Sports Complex in Visakhapatnam aim at honing the talented persons and igniting the spirit of sportsmanship. Equipped with international standards, the boxing ring comes with the latest speedball, punching bags, abdominal pads and headguards. The equipment of the second such ring in the Waltair Railway Sports Complex was sponsored by Railway Sports Promotion Board, New Delhi.

The facility at the sports complex was launched on Saturday.