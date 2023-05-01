  • Menu
Visakhapatnam witnesses summer showers

Visakhapatnam: Summer showers bring respite to the people of Visakhapatnam as they have been reeling under high temperatures and humidity levels for the past few days.

On Monday morning, sudden change in the weather brought respite to people who had to spend a long time outdoors. Several parts of the city witnessed rainfall that lasted for over two hours.

