Vizag under security blanket for PM Modi's visit

Visakhapatnam: In view of the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visakhapatnam, security arrangements have been beefed up in the city.

About 7,000 police personnel have been deployed for the purpose and areas such as Andhra University, Visakhapatnam Airport, Navy and INS Dega are under strict surveillance.

Security has been tightened with pickets, guards, check posts and rope parties with the support of 420 Armed Reserve Police personnel.

Bomb disposal, dog squad, bomb squad, 600 Special Forces, including Greyhounds, APSP, Octopus along with 1,400 traffic personnel will closely monitor main junctions of the city.

City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth said the security personnel have been deployed at the airport, INS Dega, roads where VIPs movement will be witnessed, route along the road show of the Prime Minister, public meeting area at AU Engineering College Grounds and other key areas of the city with 3,500 personnel from the law and order.

Meanwhile, the police kept a hawk's eye on 160 accused persons involved in various crimes in the past.

Keeping the security aspect in view, checks have been intensified in hotels, lodges, resorts and guesthouses in all police station limits across the city. The city police department clarified that this arrangement has been made with the support of 6,700 officers and police personnel so that people arriving from different parts of the state do not face any inconvenience and also to ensure the Prime Minister's visit to the city a hassle-free affair. Traffic restrictions are in place to streamline the roadshow of the PM on November 11 and public gathering at the AUCE Grounds on November 12 in a smooth manner.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is arriving in the city on Friday evening to welcome the Prime Minister at INS Dega. The CM will stay at the Port guesthouse on Friday night and participate in various programmes along with the PM the next day. The Chief Minister will stay in Visakhapatnam till Saturday noon.