YSRCP demands suspension of TDP Nagari MLA

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP’swomen’s wing president Varudhu Kalyani demanded suspension of TDP MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash for his derogatory remarks against...

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP’swomen’s wing president Varudhu Kalyani demanded suspension of TDP MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash for his derogatory remarks against former minister RK Roja.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Varudhu Kalyani said it’s shameful on his part to speak such uncivilised language and he should be suspended from the TDP with immediate effect.

She wondered why the women’s commission has become a mute spectator instead of responding to the issue. “Despite the ruling government muzzling opposition’s voices, we will continue to question its policies,” she underlined.

Recalling the objectionable remarks made by TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy earlier, Varudhu Kalyani criticised that insulting women is TDP’s culture. “We demand the suspension of the TDP MLA for his objectionable remarks,” she reiterated.

