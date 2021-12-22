CPI says Warangal getting step-motherly treatment

Warangal: Both the Central and the State governments have been neglecting Warangal, CPI State secretariat member Takkallapally Srinivas Rao said, referring to the industrial development in the region. Speaking at a party meeting here on Wednesday, he said that the Centre and the State are giving a step-motherly treatment to Warangal.

"While the Centre continues to ignore its assurances such as Railway coach factory in Kazipet, steel plant in Bayyaram and tribal university in Mulugu given to Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act-2014, the State is also doing nothing for the development of erstwhile Warangal district," Rao said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who is more focused on the development of Siddipet and Gajwel didn't do anything to Warangal realistically, he said. Even though the government had proposed Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP), touted as a fibre-to-fabric integrated textile cluster, in Sangem mandal near Warangal, it remained a nonstarter after more than three years, he said. Despite all this, the TRS people's representatives remained mute spectators, he wondered.

Rao demanded the government to implement GO 58 by providing pattas to the poor. "KCR who promised double bedroom houses to the poor failed to do so," he said. The CPI will continue its Bhu-Poratam until the government provides land to the poor and downtrodden, Rao said. CPI Hanumakonda district secretary Mekala Ravi, senior leaders Karre Bikshapathi, Thota Bikshapathi, Bussa ravinder, Gannarapu Ramesh, Maddela Yellesh, Jannu Ravi, Kothakonda Sammaiah and Dasru Naik were among others present.