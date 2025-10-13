CREDAI’s social service commendable: Naini Rajender

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated on Sunday that it is commendable for Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) to come forward not only in the construction field, but also in social service activities.

A blood donation camp organised by the CREDAI Warangal branch here was inaugurated by Reddy, Mayor Sudha Rani, KUDA chairman Inagala Venkata Ram Reddy and GWMC commissioner Chahat Bajpai, who attended as chief guests.

More than 500 people voluntarily donated blood during the camp. Public representatives who visited the event congratulated CREDAI for its efforts. Naini appreciated CREDAI for not only providing remarkable service in the construction industry, but also taking up social responsibilities through initiatives like blood donation. He said blood donation is a noble deed, and it is praiseworthy that many youth are coming forward to participate in such programmes.