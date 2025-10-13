  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

CREDAI’s social service commendable: Naini Rajender

CREDAI’s social service commendable: Naini Rajender
x
Highlights

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated on Sunday that it is commendable for Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations...

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated on Sunday that it is commendable for Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) to come forward not only in the construction field, but also in social service activities.

A blood donation camp organised by the CREDAI Warangal branch here was inaugurated by Reddy, Mayor Sudha Rani, KUDA chairman Inagala Venkata Ram Reddy and GWMC commissioner Chahat Bajpai, who attended as chief guests.

More than 500 people voluntarily donated blood during the camp. Public representatives who visited the event congratulated CREDAI for its efforts. Naini appreciated CREDAI for not only providing remarkable service in the construction industry, but also taking up social responsibilities through initiatives like blood donation. He said blood donation is a noble deed, and it is praiseworthy that many youth are coming forward to participate in such programmes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick