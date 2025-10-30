Live
Cycling maintains energy through the day: CP
Join cycle rally conducted in remembrance of police martyrs
Hanumakonda: Cycling every day not only keeps one healthy but also helps maintain energy throughout the day while performing duties efficiently, said Warangal Police Commissioner Sun Preet Singh. Marking Police Martyrs’ Remembrance Day, a cycle rally was organized in the city on Wednesday.
The rally was flagged off by Additional DCPs Ravi and Suresh Kumar. Participating in the rally were Police Commissioner Sun Preet Singh, GWMC Commissioner Chahat Bajpai, NPDCL CMD Varun Reddy, East Zone DCP Ankit Kumar, youth, students, children, and police personnel.
The cycle rally started from the Police Commissioner’s Office in Hanumakonda and passed through Ambedkar Centre, Adalat Centre, Martyrs’ Memorial, and DIG Office and culminated at the district Collectorate.The Police Commissioner joined the cycle riders in raising slogans paying tributes to the police martyrs, boosting their morale. Later, the CP presented certificates to all the participants of the rally. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that if everyone dedicates a little time to cycling, it can help keep health problems at bay.