Gangula Kamalakar hails Karimnagar’s development

Karimnagar : In a notable gathering organised by the Tirumal Nagar Colony in Karimnagar on Saturday, Minister Gangula Kamalakar enthusiastically declared the remarkable rise in the standard of living in Karimnagar during the tenure of the BRS government.

Former corporator Naluwala Ravinder extended a warm greeting to the minister, while numerous women took part in the felicitation by draping him with traditional shawls, symbolising their appreciation.

In a significant announcement, Kamalakar highlighted the forthcoming beautification of the Manor riverfront. He emphasised how the residents had grappled with water scarcity even during the rainy seasons until the introduction of the Kaleswaram project, which effectively resolved the water issues in the region.

Encouraging the electorate to continue supporting the BRS party for ongoing development, Kamalakar underlined that Karimnagar had witnessed substantial growth with investments amounting to thousands of crores of rupees. Additionally, he cautioned against the tactics of the Congress party, asserting that they had confused the people in Karnataka and were poised to do the same in Telangana.