Karimnagar: 90% discount earns civic bodies record property tax

Karimnagar : Municipalities in the combined Karimnagar district stood on top in terms of property tax collections which are carried out as a special drive recently. 90 per cent discount on interest was announced and a huge amount was collected.

It is noteworthy that six out of the first 10 municipalities in the State where more than 90 percent of taxes are collected belong to the joint Karimnagar district. Out of these, Sircilla stood in the first place with a collection of Rs.5.46 crores (97.49 per cent), Huzurabad stood at the third place with a collection of Rs.2.34 crores (93.93 per cent), Korutla stood at the fifth place with a collection of Rs.3.87 crores (93.30 per cent) and with Rs.2.83 crores (923.25 per cent) Jammikunta at the sixth position.

Half of the uncollected taxes by the end of February 90 per cent interest waiver offer was announced and the target was reached within a month. Rs 1,08,96,840 property tax due in relation to BSNL office in Karimnagar city 90 per cent of which is on interest. Rs.43,18,091 was canceled under waiver. The remaining Rs 65,78,749 paid under one time settlement. Rs 7,90,080 was also paid from the DTO office.

All the municipalities in the combined Karimnagar district reported better property tax collections. While a total of Rs.34.83 crore is to be collected under Karimnagar Corporation, Rs.30.98 crores (88.95 percent) has been collected and another Rs.3.85 crores is to be collected.

In Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, only Rs.7.50 crores were collected out of Rs.11.76 crores. Another 4.26 crores is due. In Jagtial municipality, out of Rs.12.56 crore, Rs.7.20 crore has been collected and another Rs.5.36 crore is to be collected.

Also in Metpally municipality Rs 2.71 crores collected against Rs 2.99 crores, Peddapally Rs 3.80 crores against Rs 4.60 crores, Manthani Rs 1.36 crores against Rs 1.67 crores, Kothapally Rs 1.95 crores against Rs 2.51 crores and Choppadandi Rs.1.62 crores were collected against Rs 2.39 crores.

Dharmapuri municipality collected only Rs.59 lakhs against Rs.1.06 crores, while Sultanabad municipality collected only Rs.1.42 crores against Rs.2.60 crores. In Vemulawada, Rs.3.39 crores collected against Rs.3.80 crores and Rs.99 lakhs against Rs.1.17 crores in Raikal have been collected.

Speaking to Hans India, Siricilla Municipal Commissioner Dubbaka Lavanya said that the target has been reached with the collective efforts of the staff and by creating awareness earlier.