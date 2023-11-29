Live
KCR Raj will end on Dec 3: Congress
There won’t be no land grabbing, settlements and rowdyism in Warangal after win, says Naini Rajender Reddy
Warangal: Come December 3, counting day of Assembly polls, everyone will feel a sigh of relief, Congress Warangal West candidate Naini Rajender Reddy said.
Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he said that Congress will end the decade-long autocratic rule of the BRS. Naini said that there would be no land grabbing, settlements and rowdyism in the city after his triumph in the constituency.
“How could KCR seek a mandate without fulfilling his promises made for the development of Warangal some 10 years ago. It has become a habit for KCR to make fresh promises and ignore them after the elections,” Naini said. For years, the Warangal Master Plan has been gathering dust in the closets of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he said. The BRS leaders need to answer the progress of the ring road, he pointed out. There was no change in the fate of slum-dwellers who were told to get double bedroom houses in 2015, he said.
On the other hand, sitting MLA D Vinay Bhaskar and his followers are on a spree of encroaching government and private persons’ land. They are terrorising the people in the name of settlements, he alleged.
The development of Warangal came to a grinding halt with the contractors stopping the works due to the BRS leaders’ harassment for commissions, he alleged.
The intellectuals in the city need to sensitise the people about the failures of the BRS Government, Naini said. Legal Cell leaders T Jaganmohan Reddy and N Mahatma were among others present.