Medaram devpt works to last 200 years: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Hanumakonda: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that all development works for the upcoming Medaram Jatara will be completed a week in advance.

He added that the works are being carried out in a manner that will permanently last for the next 200 years and added that work had begun 25 days ago and is progressing rapidly.

On Wednesday, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Konda Surekha, D. Anasuya Seethakka, Adluri Lakshman, MP Balaram Naik, and Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary KS Srinivas visited SS Tadwai mandal in Mulugu district, to inspect the development works of the Medaram Jatara.

The ministers visited the Sammakka and Saralamma temples, offered special prayers, and inspected the temple development works on-site.

Subsequently, at the Medaram Haritha Kakatiya Hotel, the ministers reviewed the progress of the Medaram Jatara development works and the master plan with senior officials and contractors, giving directions for efficient management.

Later speaking to media persons, Minister Ponguleti stated that the restoration works at Medaram are being carried out according to the suggestions of the tribal priests, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision.

He assured devotees that the works will be completed without causing any inconvenience to those who make advance offerings. The development works are being implemented to last permanently for the next 200 years.

He added that the planning was done in advance, and development programs are being executed to accommodate up to 10 million devotees in the future. A review meeting of the Medaram master plan will soon be held in the presence of the Chief Minister, and the development works will continue to completion, regardless of the cost.

The tribal areas around the temples will be redeveloped according to traditional customs, and all works will be completed to ensure the success of the upcoming Medaram Maha Jatara.

Environments Minister Konda Surekha said that development activities are being continuously carried out under the directives of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. She emphasised that the present government is implementing development works that were not done in the past and that these works are being conducted in a manner that will be remembered in history.

She urged the central government to recognise the Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, designated as a state festival, as a national festival. Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka said that the restoration works in temple areas are being carried out strictly according to tribal traditional practices.

She emphasized that the works respect tribal existence and self-esteem, and that the areas around the temples will take shape within a week.

Devotees come with faith to worship the goddesses, and the works will be completed ensuring their faith is preserved while protecting tribal identity.

Mahabubabad MP Porik Balaram Naik stressed that development works should be executed according to plan and completed on time, with special attention to traffic management.