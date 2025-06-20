Murali’s outburst indicates all is not well in Congress

Warangal: All is not well in the Congress if one goes by the brutal attack launched by former MLC Konda Murali against his party MLAs – Kadiyam Srihari, representing Station Ghanpur, and Revuri Prakash Reddy (Parkal).

If Surekha is the political face of the Kondas, Murali is an intimidator who sets things up for his family. In love and war, Murali is straightforward, mincing no words. The stockily built Murali needs no prologue if he wants to attack someone. However, on Thursday, in a veiled attack, he chose to pooh-pooh Kadiyam Srihari, calling him as a notorious destroyer of Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu and BRS honchos K Chandrasekhar Rao and KT Rama Rao. “Finally, he landed in the Congress,” Murali said, daring him to quit his post and seek people’s nod again. Murali also made fun of him, calling him the only person to shave his eyebrows.

Murali didn’t leave Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy either, albeit without uttering his name. “A leader knelt down before me, pleading with him to represent Parkal. However, this septuagenarian will not get another chance as my daughter Sushmita Patel is ready to contest from Parkal,” Murali said. Murali also responded to the campaign that Surekha is to lose her ministry. “It won’t happen as long as Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy are at the helm of affairs,” Murali said. He gave a word of advice to Commissioner of Police Sunpreet Singh to focus on covert operations in his department rather than on officials who provide him with an escort.