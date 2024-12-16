Naini extends support to IRCS services

Warangal: “The social service extended by the Indian Red Cross Society, Hanumakonda Chapter, is exemplary and commendable,” Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. He along with Mayor Gundu Sudharani laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Hanumakonda Red Cross Office Building on Sunday.

Naini appreciated the IRCS for its blood donation services and other welfare activities, recognising it as one of the leading service organisations in the State. He assured his commitment to ensuring pensions for children suffering from Thalassemia in the disabled category by pursuing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He proposed naming the main road in front of the Red Cross office as ‘Red Cross Road,’ similar to the one in front of Parliament in New Delhi.

Naini inspected 10 advanced (USA-manufactured) beds, donated free of cost by Dr.VeeramallaCharan Jeet Reddy, Founder of BannuAarogyadaSeva Society, through State Governing Board Member E V Srinivas Rao. Later, the MLA interacted with Thalassemia children to understand their health needs. Mayor Gundu Sudharani expressed her support on behalf of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) for the development of Red Cross initiatives. The Mayor also highlighted her commitment to forwarding necessary recommendations to the government for the welfare of the organisation. The IRCS staff submitted a representation requesting the allocation of residential plots or land at government rates. The MLA assured them that he would discuss the matter with the District Collector and take the necessary steps.

The attendees paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by garlanding his portrait on his death anniversary